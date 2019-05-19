24 year old man dies in an para-glider accident; pilot injured

A 24-year-old man was killed and another person was injured as the paraglider met with an accident at Solang Valley in Himachal Pradesh’s Manali on Saturday.

Amandeep Singh Solti, a tourist from Mohali in Punjab, was killed when the pilot lost control of the paraglider. The pilot was admitted to a hospital in Manali and was undergoing treatment.

Police have registered the case. It has been reported that the victim’s body will be handed over to his family after an autopsy is made clear