Bihar CM casts vote along with his son,asserts polls should not be of long duration

The Bihar Chief Minister and the JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar along with his son Nishant Exercised their franchises at the Madhya Vidhyalaya polling booth in the residential premises of Raj Bhawan under the Digha assembly of Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency, on Sunday.

It is the first time that the supreme leader is casting his vote with his son in Patna. He used to cast his vote in his birthplace Bakhatiyarpur.

Kumar after casting his vote interacted with the media persons outside the limits of polling booths and said that the electorates will wisely decide the nation’s fate.

He also asserted that the duration of the election should not be so long.

He also talked about shooting off a letter advising all parties to come to a consensus for having not “big gap” between two phases as it is not convenient for the voters.