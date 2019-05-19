Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Chandrababdu holds meeting with national leaders for the second time

May 19, 2019, 02:14 pm IST
The Andra Pradesh CHief Minister who is also the TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu has held a second row of talk meeting with the opposition leaders. The leaders include Rahul Gandhi and Sharad Pawar,

Reports have asserted that the meeting is made to form another Democratic Front after the election.

Naidu, who arrived in the national capital on Friday, had met Gandhi, Nationalist Congress Party chief Pawar, Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav and leaders of the Communist Party of India on Saturday as well.

He had then flew to Lucknow and met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati. Sunday’s meeting assumes significance as Naidu is meeting Gandhi and Pawar after holding talks with the SP and BSP chiefs, who have not openly come in favour of an opposition alliance so far.

Naidu was part of the NDA government but left the alliance a few months ago.

