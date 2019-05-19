PM Modi’s Kedarnath visit was violation of model code of conduct says TMC

The Trinamool Congress on Sunday has written to the Election Commission that the PM Modi was violated the model code of conduct as he visited the Kedarnath.

The letter, written by TMC leader Derek O’Brien, states that “even though the election campaign for the last phase of polling is over, surprisingly Narendra Modi’s Kedarnath yatra is being covered and widely televised for the last two days. This is a gross violation of the model code of conduct.”

Modi was engaged in a two days visit to Kedarnath and Badrinath located at Uttarakhand. He reached Kedarnath on Saturday morning and after offering prayers at the temple. He also asserted that the will examine the progress in the region.

He even announced that the master plan for the Kedarnath temple is ready and also addressed the public and the media. lt is absolutely unethical and morally incorrect. Every minute detail of his activities during the visit is being widely publicised with an ulterior motive to influence voters directly or indirectly,” the TMC alleged.