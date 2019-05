The Andra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday has asserted that he is pretty much confident in winning the 2019 elections he also asserted that TDP would win the elections.

“There are many problems in the counting process. The Election Commission should take steps to resolve all those problems. There are many rumours regarding EVMs, including that printers may be manipulated and that control panels will be changed. EC has given scope for suspicion,” he added.