Exit polls failed to catch people’s pulse,says Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday said time and again exit polls have failed to catch the pulse of the people.

“Exit polls have proved to be incorrect and far from ground reality in many instances,” the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief tweeted after a majority of exit polls favoured the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to form the government by winning about 300 seats.

“While undoubtedly TDP govt will be formed in AP, we are confident that non-BJP parties will form a non-BJP govt at the center,” Naidu said.

Naidu also reiterated the demand that the Election Commission count voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) slips in at least 50 per cent of the polling stations.

“VVPATs should be counted in five polling stations in each Assembly constituency at the beginning of the counting process. In case of discrepancy, all VVPATs of Assembly constituencies should be counted,” he said.