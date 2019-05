Actress Disha Patani has made a name for herself in a short span of time. She made a smashing debut in M.S. Dhoni biopic opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in 2016 and ever since there has been no looking back for the young and happening rising star.

View this post on Instagram ??????????????? #MyCalvins @calvinklein A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on May 20, 2019 at 1:51am PDT