AIADMK hits out at DMK chief MK Stalin for this reason

The ruling party in Tamil Nadu which is AIADMK has hit out at the DMK chief M K Stalin on Tuesday for saying his party would decide to join the side of whichever party wins after the Lok Sabha results. The AIADMK asked what was the hesitation over standing firmly ally with Congress.

Asked if the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) would be a part of the next Union cabinet formed by “whichever party”, Stalin had said, “I can respond to this only after the conclusion of counting on May 23.”

The AIADMK has asserted that If he was an honest leader and a politician who stood by his principles, shouldn’t he have said that the DMK will not be part of any other (central) cabinet than the one headed by the Congress?”