PM Modi already scheduled Mann Ki Baat 2.0

May 21, 2019, 06:42 am IST
There’s still two days to go before Lok Sabha election results are out Thursday, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi appears to be so confident of getting a second term that his officials have already scheduled an episode of his monthly radio address Mann Ki Baat on 2 June.

Highly-placed sources in the government told ThePrint that Mann Ki Baat version 2 will now be aired on the first Sunday of every month, if Modi returns to power this week. The radio programme was earlier broadcast on the last Sunday of the month.

“The show has been scheduled tentatively for 2 June, unless there is a drastic change in plans after the election results,” a senior government official said.

Mann Ki Baat — broadcast on the entire All India Radio network — is one of Modi’s biggest mass outreach platforms. It was launched in October 2014, five months after the BJP-led government came to power at the centre. It is also broadcast on private radio channels, is visually adapted by Doordarshan and other private television news channels, and live streamed for the global audience

