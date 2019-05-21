Latest NewsNEWS

This Ahmedabad man used cow dung to keep his car cool for this reason

May 21, 2019, 06:51 pm IST
A resident in Ahmedabad now has coated his new car with cow dung to keep it cool in this summer.

The photos of his car being coated with cow dung were shared on Facebook. The same has gone viral.

Facebook user Rupesh Gauranga Das, who shared the images, wrote, “Best use of cow dung I have ever seen.” He said the photos were taken in Ahmedabad, and added, “To counter 45 degrees heat temperatures and protect the car from getting hot Mrs Sejal shah has plastered her car with cow dung. Getting cool”

In rural India, applying cow dung on floors and walls is a common practice as it is believed that the cow dung coating makes the structure remain warm in winters and cold in summers.

