Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro launched : Price and Specs

Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro and Honor 20 Lite launches Today. Both the top-end Honor 20 series phones are tipped to have a punch-hole display, quad camera setup and Huawei’s latest Kirin 980 processor. Meanwhile, Honor 20 Lite is powered by the Kirin 710 SoC. The India launch of the smartphones is expected on June 11.

Design wise, Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro look exactly the same and both models have a 6.26-inch “All-view” IPS LCD with a 4.5mm hole punch in the top-left corner. Honor bragged about having the smallest punch-hole in the category with a screen-tobody ratio of 91.6%. The punch-hole display of both Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro holds the 32MP selfie sensor. At the back, Honor 20 Series comes with a V-shaped color gradient with a gleaming effect. The company is calling the design on the back their “Dynamic Holographic Design”.

As far as pricing is concerned, the lone 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of Honor 20 has been launched at EUR 499 (approximately Rs 38,800). The Honor 20 Lite price in Europe will be EUR 299 (approximately Rs 23,200). The Honor 20 phone comes in Icelandic White, Midnight Black, and Sapphire Blue colour options, on the other hand the Lite variant will be available in the Midnight Black, Phantom Blue, and Phantom Red colours.

Honor 20 is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone that runs Android 9 Pie with Magic UI 2.1 on top. The phone features a 6.26-inch full-HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and 412ppi pixel density. Internals of the Honor 20 include a HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC, paired with dual-NPU, GPU Turbo 3.0, and 6GB of RAM. Honor 20 Pro was the highlight of the launch and shares much of the bearings with the regular variant. While it uses the same SoC, it is paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB native storage. The Honor 20 Lite is powered by the Kirin 710 SoC, coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. It features a marginally smaller display at 6.21 inches.

The India price of Honor 20 series smartphones have not been made public yet. However, Honor has said that it will hold a launch event in India on June 11.