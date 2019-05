Bihar’s Begusarai is one of the constituencies that grabbed a lot of attention where Kanhaiya Kumar, a former President of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU), is competing against BJP’s Giriraj Singh. In Begusarai, Kumar is engaged in a triangular battle with BJP’s Giriraj Singh and RJD’s Tanveer Hasan.

We understand from the latest reports that BJP leader Giriraj Singh leading from Bihar’s Begusarai over CPI’s Kanhaiya Kumar.