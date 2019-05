The counting of votes is progressing and early signs from Kerala shows UDF surging ahead in Kerala. NDA has managed to lead in one seat and that happens to be Pathanamthitta.

Initially, Kummanam Rajasekharan was leading at Thiruvananthapuram but then soon Shashi Tharoor took lead and currently has a lead over 2500 seats. Kummanam is relegated to the third position.

But then K Surendran started leading at Pathanamthitta and is now ahead by over 600 votes.