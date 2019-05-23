Pakistan Test-fires Ballistic Missile Shaheen-II

Pakistan Thursday successfully test-fired a long-range ballistic missile capable of carrying a nuclear warhead, capable of hitting targets as far as 1,500 kilometers away, bringing major Indian cities under its range. The announcement from Pakistan Army came on a day when the ruling BJP returned to power in India for a second term.

The Army said in a statement that the launch of Shaheen-II missile, which has a range of 1,500 kilometers, was successful and ended in the Arabian Sea. The launch was aimed at ensuring operational readiness of the Army Strategic Forces Command, it said.