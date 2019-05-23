Pakistan Test-fires Ballistic Missile Shaheen-II

Pakistan Thursday successfully test-fired a long-range ballistic missile capable of carrying a nuclear warhead, capable of hitting targets as far as 1,500 kilometers away, bringing major Indian cities under its range. The announcement from Pakistan Army came on a day when the ruling BJP returned to power in India for a second term.
The Army said in a statement that the launch of Shaheen-II missile, which has a range of 1,500 kilometers, was successful and ended in the Arabian Sea. The launch was aimed at ensuring operational readiness of the Army Strategic Forces Command, it said.
Post Your Comments