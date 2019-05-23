Vote Counting: Check Out What is Happening in West Bengal

The early trends of the Lok Sabha election result 2019 showed a clear majority for the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and allies have already crossed 300 seats and is leading with 314 seats while UPA is trailing with just 115 seats.

In West Bengal, TMC is leading in 22 seats, BJP is leading in 18, INC is 2. And it looks like an absolute rout for Left Front in Bengal. The left party is still at 0. The competition is clearly between BJP and TMC.