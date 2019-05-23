Latest NewsIndia

Vote Counting: Check Out What is Happening in West Bengal

May 23, 2019, 10:05 am IST
Less than a minute

The early trends of the Lok Sabha election result 2019 showed a clear majority for the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and allies have already crossed 300 seats and is leading with 314 seats while UPA is trailing with just 115 seats.

In West Bengal, TMC is leading in 22 seats, BJP is leading in 18, INC is 2. And it looks like an absolute rout for Left Front in Bengal. The left party is still at 0. The competition is clearly between BJP and TMC.

Tags

Related Articles

Yahoo launches new messaging app for Android and iOS users

Oct 5, 2018, 07:01 pm IST
minor

Minor abducted from school, raped and left to die; arrest made

Jun 29, 2018, 08:12 am IST
breastfeeds-baby

Living Angel! Lady Cop Breastfeeds Abandoned New Born Baby: Video

Jun 6, 2018, 09:31 am IST
BJP to lose allies?

Will Center lose more allies and seats after ‘divorce’ with TDP?

Mar 17, 2018, 03:21 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close