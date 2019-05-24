KeralaLatest News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives reply to Mohanlal’s tweet

May 24, 2019, 05:42 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has replied to Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal’s tweet congratulating him.

Earlier in yesterday, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the whopping victory that the NDA led by BJP under his leadership. Mohanlal on his twitter shared a message congratulating Modi.

” Respected @narendramodi Ji Hearty Congratulations”, Mohanlal tweeted.

For this Narendra Modi has replied, ” Thank you very much @Mohanlal Ji”.

Mohanlal has been keeping a warm relationship with the Prime Minister.  Earlier the actor has visited Prime Minister for explaining about the charity works he plans to carry out through a trust.   Then the actor has written a blog about the positive energy Modi has passed.

