Saudi air defenses destroy bomb-laden Houthi drone

May 24, 2019, 08:14 am IST
Saudi Arabia on Thursday shot down a bomb-laden drone deployed by rebels in neighbouring Yemen to attack an airport in the kingdom, the Riyadh-led coalition fighting on the side of Yemen’s government said.

“An explosive-laden drone sent by the terrorist Houthi militia to target Najran airport” was intercepted and destroyed by the Saudi air force, coalition spokesman Colonel Turki Al Maliki said.

The Yemeni rebels’ Al Masirah TV said the attack – the third against Najran airport in 72 hours – had targeted a Patriot air defence system.

