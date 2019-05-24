Tamil actor Prasanna to debut in Malayalam with Prithviraj

Tamil actor Prasanna to act in a Malayalam movie. He will make his Malayalam debut with Prithviraj. The Tamil actor will team up with Prithviraj in his new film‘Brother’s Day’. The movie also marks the directorial debut of actor Kalabhavan Shajohn.

Prasanna is noted for his roles in movies like ‘Anjaathey’, ‘Thupparivalan’, ‘Kalyana Samayal Saadham’ and ‘Thiruttu Payale 2’.

The movie has four female leads in Aishwarya Lakshmi, Prayaga Rose Martin, Madonna Sebastian and Miya George. Listen Stephen is producing the movie under the banner of Magic Frames.