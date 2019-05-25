Latest NewsIndia

Here is What Shah Rukh Khan Told P.M Modi After BJP’s Success at Elections

May 25, 2019, 07:34 am IST
Congratulatory messages have been pouring in from all corners for P.M Modi after his huge success at Lok Sabha elections. PM Narendra Modi has almost single-handedly pulverized the Opposition. Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has now tweeted his wishes for P.M Modi congratulating him on his victory.

“We – as proud Indians – have chosen an establishment with great clarity and now we need to get behind it and work with it to have our hopes and dreams fulfilled. The Electoral Mandate and Democracy is a winner.Big congratulations to PM @narendramodi ji, @BJP4India and its leaders”. Tweeted Mr Khan.

Many World leaders also were quick to congratulate Modi and hoped for better international relations with India under his renewed tenure.

