“Rahul Gandhi Contested From Wayanad Since he Sensed Defeat at Amethi,” Says Kerala C.M

The left parties have put up a terrible show in the Loksabha elections and are running the risk of losing their status as a national party. Kerala which remains its strongest bastion only gave them one seat out of 19 and For the first time since its formation in 1964, the Communist Party of India-Marxist has drawn a blank in the general elections in Bengal

Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan spoke to media about the issue and said People voted for Congress in Kerala since they believed that Rahul Gandhi could challenge P.M Modi at the center.

“Rahul Gandhi came to Kerala searching for a seat to win. We did not raise this point during the election campaign time. Congress sensed he was going to taste defeat at Amethi. As a result of the perception that Rahul Gandhi will dethrone Narendra Modi, a lot of voters in Kerala voted for them” said Pinarayi Vijayan.

The C.M also added that what CPI(M) suffered in Kerala is a temporary setback and they will come back soon.