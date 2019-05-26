“Navodhana Keralam Sabarimalayilekk” Facebook Group Reveals they Supported Shashi Tharoor and Not C Divakaran

The left has suffered an embarrassing defeat in this Loksabha elections and Kerala-considered to be its strongest bastion only gave them just one seat. Thiruvananthapuram was one of the constituencies which had gathered a lot of attention thanks to the presence of candidates of the stature of Shashi Tharoor, Kummanam Rajasekharan and C Divakaran.

Most of the surveys had predicted a win for Kummanam but it was eventually Shashi who took the lead. Kummanam finished behind Mr. Tharoor and C Divakaran finished at third position. The party is investigating how the LDF candidate went to the third position in such a key battle and whether Sabarimala proved to be a factor at all. In an interesting development, the Facebook group called “Navodhana Kerala Sabarimalayilek”(roughly translates to Renaissance Kerala to Sabarimala) has revealed that many of its team members had campaigned votes for Shashi Tharoor and not for Divakaran.

This might come as a shock to the left since they had tried so hard to take all the credit for the so-called ‘Renaissance’ movements in Kerala related to the Sabarimala incidents. The Facebook post reveals that the group’s priority was to stop BJP from coming back to power and therefore many of its members had campaigned for Shashi Tharoor. Check out the Facebook post.

The left would be disappointed that not even the Renaissance groups stood with them during the elections. After all that they had done during the elections, they would have sensed that they are going to lose a portion of devotee’s votes but would have taken consolation from the idea that at least they will get all the votes from the groups that support ‘progressive’ ideas.