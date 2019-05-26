Latest NewsIndia

Odisha Governor invites Naveen Patnaik to form  government

May 26, 2019, 11:36 pm IST
The Odisha government Prof.Ganeshi Lal has invited Biju Janta Dal (BJD) leader Naveen Patnaik to form the next government in the state. Patnaik, the current Cheif Minister has been elected as the leader of the BJD legislature party by the newly elected MLA’s. Patnaik has met the governor today and staked his claim to form the government.

Naveen Patnaik may be sworn in as the chief minister on Wednesday 29 May. He is becoming the Cheif Minister of the state for a fifth term.

The BJD has won 112 of the 146 assembly seats in the recently held assembly polls. The state has 147 assembly seats. But polling inPatukara was postponed due to death of a candidate. The 15th Odisha Legislative Assembly which was formed on June 12, 2014, will complete its term on June 11, 2019.

