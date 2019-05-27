Latest NewsBusiness

Commodity Market: Gold price slips down

May 27, 2019, 07:42 pm IST
In the commodity market, the price of gold has slipped down. On the other hand, the price of silver has gained.
Gold prices on Monday declined by Rs 40 to Rs 32,770 per 10 gram in the national capital. Silver, however, gained Rs 90 to Rs 37,500 per kg.

In the international market, spot gold was trading higher at USD 1286.60 an ounce, while silver was up at USD 14.66 an ounce.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity dropped by Rs 40 each to Rs 32,770 and Rs 32,600 per 10 gram, respectively. Sovereign gold, however, held steady at Rs 26,500 per eight gram. On Saturday, gold prices had fallen by Rs 60 to Rs 32,810 per 10 gram.

Silver ready on Monday rose by Rs 90 at Rs 37,500 per kg, while weekly-based delivery advanced Rs 114 to Rs 36,498 per kg. On the other hand, silver coins held flat at Rs 79,000 for buying and Rs 80,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

