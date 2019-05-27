Latest NewsIndiaNEWSFunny

VIRAL WATCH; This is how PAK man rode his bike with cow seated in front; Video Inside

May 27, 2019, 07:59 pm IST
This video about a Pakistani Man riding with a pillion put on front seat who is no other than a cow is getting viral on the Internet.

In the video, you could see the rider riding his vehicle comfortably with the big cow seated just in front of him. The entire incident was caught on camera by a fellow biker and later shared on social media.

Kamaal. Yeh Pakistani jugaad hai, (Wow, this is a Pakistani hack,” the fellow biker can be heard saying in the 28-second long clip. The rider smiles at the camera as passersby compliment for the animal for being calm.

After the video was shared on social media, it went viral in no time and garnered a lot of reactions.

