What Rishi Kappor asked PM Modi and BJP leaders will shock you for real; find what they are

The actor who has recently recovered from cancer had now made an appealing request to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders including Smriti Irani and Arun Jaitley. The veteran actor has asked the leaders to work to provide better education medical care and pension the main as among the other things which he has asked.

He has also added that what he has said is all India wants to see.

He has also asked not to take the plea in any wrong turn, “Please excuse me if I have overstepped,” Rishi further tweeted.

“My sincerest wish, desire and request to the re-elected @BJP4India @arunjaitley @smritiirani and the honourable PM @narendramodi ji. Please work upon getting India free Education, Medical, Pension etc..It’s difficult but if you start working on today,we will achieve one day!” – Rishi Kapoor’s tweet read.