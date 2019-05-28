A social activist doctor was asked his religion and attacked in Delhi

A noted social activist, writer and an eminent gynaecologist from Pune, Maharashtra Dr Arun Gadre was attacked by a group of unidentified youths in Connaught Place in New Delhi. The youths surrounded Dr.Arun Gadreand asked his religion and forced him to chant; Jai Sri Ram’. The incident occurred on May 26. Dr Arun has not complained this to police, a national English daily reported.

Dr Gadre who stayed in the YMCA in Jantar Mantar for attending a programmed by Indian Medical Association. On the way to his morning walk, he was approached by a group of young men, who surrounded them and asked his religion and forced him to chant Jai Sri Ram. Dr.Gadre who recently undergone a by-pass surgery was shocked by the incident. He informed this to his friends and not complained in the police, the daily reported.

Dr.Arun has along with his wife Dr Jyotsna Gadre, has worked in drought-hit areas of Maharashtra for a long time. He has also worked for the promotion of patient’s right, universal healthcare and social regulation of the private medical sector. He has co-authored a book ‘Dissenting Diagnosis.’ on the medical profession.