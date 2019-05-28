No time to lick wounds, Rahul Gandhi the best to lead Congress ” Shashi Tharoor

The Congress party leader Shashi Tharoor has asserted that the Rahul Gandhi is the best person to pull the Congress out of its drought which arose following the setback in the Lok Sabha polls.

He has also asserted that the Congress party is “alive and kicking” and it is premature to write its obituary.

The Congress has no time to sit and lick its wounds as it must immediately pick itself up for the upcoming state elections, Tharoor told PTI.

The party faces an existential crisis with the party president adamant on his decision to quit after the poll debacle — winning just 52 Lok Sabha seats — and its state governments facing an uncertain future. Tharoor, who scored an electoral hat-trick by winning from the Thiruvananthapuram seat in the Lok Sabha polls, also said he is ready to take on the job of the Congress’ leader in the Lok Sabha if offered the post.