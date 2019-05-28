Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

PAK troops fired small arms and shelled in J&K’s Rajouri

May 28, 2019, 08:54 pm IST
Pakistani troops fired from small arms and shelled forward posts in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district using mortar on Tuesday, officials said.

“The Pakistan army, at about 1600 hours Tuesday, initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation starting with firing of small arms followed by shelling using mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district’s Nowshera sector,” a Defence public relation officer (PRO) said.

Indian troops are giving a befitting reply, the PRO said.

The Pakistan army earlier in the day resorted to firing on forward posts along the LoC in the Shahpur sector in Poonch, the officials said.

