Sarada Chit Fund Scam: CBI issues an arrest warrant against Mamata’s close aide

May 28, 2019, 07:21 pm IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued an arrest warrant against the close aide of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee and former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar IPS. The central agency has conducted a raid in his office today. The Supreme Court has allowed the CBI to initiate further action against the IPS officer.

Earlier CBI has summoned Rajeev Kumar asking him to appear before it at the agency’s Kolkata office in connection with the Saradha Chit Fund probe. Rajeev Kumar was the investigating officer of the chit fund scam which includes many high profile leaders of ruling TMC.

Kumar, who was recently transferred to Delhi, has been asked to join the Kolkata Police’s CID again as the model code of conduct no longer applies to him.

