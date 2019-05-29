IndiaNEWSInternational

“Do not hang my photo in any offices ” says this dignitary, find who !

May 29, 2019, 10:37 pm IST
Less than a minute

I really do not want my pictures in your offices, for the President is not an icon, an idol or a portrait. Hang your kids’ photos instead, and look at them each time you are making a decision,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukarine’s new president said during his inaugural address.

Volodymer Zelensky who is actually a comedian by profession earlier jocked bout becoming the president of Ukraine.

“We will build the country of opportunities, one where all are equal before the law and where all the rules are honest and transparent, the same for everyone. And for that, we need people in power who will serve the people,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy added

The showman and comedian Zelenskyy, with no prior experience in politics, won the election by a landslide and defeated his predecessor Petro Poroshenko by an over 200 per cent vote margin.

Tags

Related Articles

stone

J&K : Tourist dies in Srinagar stone pelting

May 7, 2018, 10:58 pm IST

US airstrikes in Syria: 60 Civilians killed

Aug 1, 2017, 04:47 pm IST

Policeman suspended after his barbaric decision of towing away the car with mother and breastfeeding child

Nov 12, 2017, 06:48 am IST

Nirav Modi’s bungalow in Alibaug demolished with explosives

Mar 8, 2019, 12:34 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close