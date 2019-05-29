“Do not hang my photo in any offices ” says this dignitary, find who !

I really do not want my pictures in your offices, for the President is not an icon, an idol or a portrait. Hang your kids’ photos instead, and look at them each time you are making a decision,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukarine’s new president said during his inaugural address.

Volodymer Zelensky who is actually a comedian by profession earlier jocked bout becoming the president of Ukraine.

“We will build the country of opportunities, one where all are equal before the law and where all the rules are honest and transparent, the same for everyone. And for that, we need people in power who will serve the people,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy added

The showman and comedian Zelenskyy, with no prior experience in politics, won the election by a landslide and defeated his predecessor Petro Poroshenko by an over 200 per cent vote margin.