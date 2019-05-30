Latest NewsNEWS

Congress traitors should be punished says Navjot Singh Sidhu

May 30, 2019, 07:07 pm IST
The Congress leader who is also Punjab’s Local Self Government Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday said any change from his portfolio will be the decision of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

If my department is changed, it will be the decision of Captain Singh. I have never spoken about ministers who oppose me because all of them are my brothers,” said Sidhu to the media persons.

Earlier on May 24, Chief Minister Singh had hinted at changing the portfolio of his Cabinet colleague Sidhu.

Defending the performance of his ministry, Sidhu said: “I have worked to the best of my ability. If someone wants to say otherwise, it is his choice.”

