Ex-Foreign Secy Jaishankar, now at Tata Sons, joins PM’s Cabinet

May 30, 2019, 09:30 pm IST
Former Foreign Secretary and top diplomat S Jaishankar has been inducted into the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Council of Ministers, who were sworn in on Thursday evening.

The Veteran diplomat S Jaishankar also served as the Foreign Secretary from January 2015 to January 2018, was sworn into PM Narendra Modi’s Cabinet on Thursday.

Upon retirement, Jaishankar joined Tata Sons as President of Global Corporate Affairs in April last year

A Padma Shri awardee, the 64-year-old played a key role in the negotiation of the US-India Civil Nuclear Agreement.

Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi took oath for a second term today at 7 pm. The ceremony is being attended by 6,000 invitees, including foreign dignitaries, allies and adversaries.

