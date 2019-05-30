Ex-Foreign Secy Jaishankar, now at Tata Sons, joins PM’s Cabinet

Former Foreign Secretary and top diplomat S Jaishankar has been inducted into the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Council of Ministers, who were sworn in on Thursday evening.

Upon retirement, Jaishankar joined Tata Sons as President of Global Corporate Affairs in April last year

A Padma Shri awardee, the 64-year-old played a key role in the negotiation of the US-India Civil Nuclear Agreement.

Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi took oath for a second term today at 7 pm. The ceremony is being attended by 6,000 invitees, including foreign dignitaries, allies and adversaries.