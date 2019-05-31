Domestic Violence: Actress calls off engagement

Television actor and comedian Siddarth Sagar and TV actress Subahi Joshi has called off their engagement. Subahi Joshi, the ‘Splitsville’ fame actress has accused Siddarth of domestic violence as the reason for calling off the engagement. But Siddarth, who rose into fame after his performance in ‘Comedy Circus, and ‘Kapil Sharma Show’, has complained of incompatibility of Subahi as the reason for their breakup.

“When we separated in 2016, he blamed his mother for it. However, she wasn’t entirely responsible for what happened; I realised it only after staying with him post our engagement. The problem is with his attitude and behaviour, but I did try my best to save the relationship. I have seen his dark side; he loses his cool over petty issues and can get violent. Besides fighting verbally, he would often raise his hand on me. In March, “, Subuhi told media.

Sidharth has a totally different take on the whole situation. He says they called off the engagement because of compatibility issues. “Subuhi and I are no longer together, we have called off our engagement. We had parted ways in 2016, because of my mother, as she wasn’t in favour of this relationship. However, Subuhi reconnected with me last year, and we got back together. Everything was going good, but then compatibility issues cropped up. We called off our engagement two-and-a-half months ago, he said.

Both the stars met first in 2014 and after two years dating separated in 2016. But the couples reunited in the last year. The two got engaged in 2018 November. In the engagement ceremony, the parents of Siddarth were not invited.