ICMR recommends ban on ‘Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems.

The Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) has recommended a complete ban on ‘Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems(ENDS). The apex body of the medical research in the country has recommended a complete ban on all types of ENDS including e-cigarettes. The ICMR hold that the use of these systems can initiate nicotine addiction among no-smokers.

In a ‘White Paper’, released on Friday, on the occasion of World Tobacco Day, the ICMR claimed that e-cigarettes adversely affects the cardiovascular system of the body. It also impairs respiratory immune cell function and airways in a way similar to cigarette smoking and responsible for severe respiratory diseases.

ENDS are devices that heat a solution to form an aerosol. They contain various flavours usually dissolved into propylene glycol and glycerin.

There are various types of ENDS devices like e-cigarettes, e-sheesha, e-nicotine flavoured hookah, vape and heat-not-burn devices.