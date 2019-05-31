Man shot dead by unidentified assailants

In New Delhi, a man was shot dead by unidentified assailants. The incident occurred in the Outer Delhi’s Bawana area.

Anil aged 40 was rushed to a nearby hospital but he was declared brought dead. Anil, a welder by profession is native of Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh.

The incident took place in the evening around 6.45 pm. He was shot dead when he was working in a street. The police after primary investigation informed that the case appears to be of personal enmity.

The Delhi police is trying to attain CCTV footages of the area to find out the identity of the assassin and sequence of events.