Latest NewsIndia

Man shot dead by unidentified assailants

May 31, 2019, 10:16 pm IST
Less than a minute

In New Delhi, a man was shot dead by unidentified assailants. The incident occurred in the Outer Delhi’s Bawana area.

Anil aged 40 was rushed to a nearby hospital but he was declared brought dead. Anil, a welder by profession is native of Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh.

The incident took place in the evening around 6.45 pm. He was shot dead when he was working in a street. The police after primary investigation informed that the case appears to be of personal enmity.

The Delhi police is trying to attain CCTV footages of the area to find out the identity of the assassin and sequence of events.

Tags

Related Articles

SHOCKING!!! Plane skids off runway and goes into Sea – VIDEO

Jan 14, 2018, 06:44 pm IST

Gold Cup Football 2019: Indian women’s team takes on Nepal

Feb 10, 2019, 06:56 pm IST

These are the Muslim Celebrities who are Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi

Sep 13, 2018, 09:48 pm IST

Honda launches Grazia 2019 edition in India

Mar 9, 2019, 05:18 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close