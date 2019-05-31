Opposition party leader shot dead in UP

A Samajwadi Party leader was shot dead by masked in Uttar Pradesh. Liji Yadav, an SP leader was shot dead in Udli village on the Shahganj-Jaunpur road when Lalji Yadav was going in his Scorpio to Jaunpur.

The Scorpio slowed down at the speed breaker when the assailants came from behind on three motorbikes and opened fire. According to eyewitness accounts, the assailants left only after they were sure that the victim had died.

Lalji Yadav had several criminal cases registered against him. He worked as a contractor in the Akhilesh Yadav regime and took all plum contracts in the district.

This, incidentally, is the fourth attack against the workers of political parties since the Lok Sabha election results were declared on May 23.

A former village head in Amethi, who worked closely with BJP leader Smriti Irani during her Lok Sabha campaign, was shot dead on May 26. Earlier, a Samajwadi leader and Zila panchayat member, Vijay Yadav, was shot dead in Ghazipur. On May 27, Samajwadi Party leader and former MP Kamlesh Balmiki were found dead under mysterious circumstances at his home in Bulandshahr district.