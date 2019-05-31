Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

These are the changes that had happened in the social media profile of PM Modi

May 31, 2019, 10:27 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed his profile picture and cover picture, in the Twitter and Facebook handles.

The new beginning started minutes before PM began to take the oath.

In the new DP, Modi can be seen wearing a light blue shirt and his signature outfit ‘Modi jacket’; whereas a picture was taken from the day of the election result was set as the cover.

The cover is the image of him greeting the massive crowd of supporters who were cheering him for the landslide victory in 2019 general elections.

PM Modi is one of the most popular leaders on social media, with more than 47 million followers on Twitter.

It has been asserted that nearly there were 8000 guests in the occasion which includes the Bimstec leaders, politicians, corporate bosses and Bollywood stars, attended the swearing-in-ceremony, making it one of the biggest events ever held at Raisina Hill.

