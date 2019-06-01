Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

“Happy birthday Mom, Sorry”, this suicide letter by 19 year old GoAir employee is heartbreaking

Jun 1, 2019, 07:56 pm IST
A 19-year-old employee from a private carrier GoAir has committed suicide, right after writing a suicidal letter to his mother on her birthday.

The victim, Manthan Mahendra Chavan, was part of the Mumbai-headquartered budget airline’s ground staff at the Nagpur airport, they said.

According to the police, he worked as a ramp officer. He hanged himself from an iron road of a ventilator at his home.

Chavan’s father told the police its not clear why his son committed suicide, but he may have taken the extreme step due to work stress, police sub-inspector (Ajni) Kailash Magar said.

No suicide note was found at the spot, from where a piece of paper was recovered with the message, `Happy birthday mummy – I am sorry’. It was Manthan’s mother’s birthday yesterday,” he said.

 

