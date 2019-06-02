Airliners again exploit Malayali passengers: Increased ticket charges to Gulf countries

The Airliners has started their usual foul play of exploiting the Malayalee passengers traveling to Gulf countries after the Ramadan leave. The airline companies have made an unjustifiable hike in the flight tickets to Gulf countries from Kerala.

The airline companies exploit the passengers as the Eid Al Fitr holidays in the Gulf countries will end next week. The ticket charges from Kannur has been doubled.

The ticket rate which normally cost Rs.6,000 to 12,000 was increased to Rs.14,000 to 48,000. On June 9, a flight ticket to Dubai will cost Rs.12,700 from Cochi, 14,000 from Thiruvananthapuram, and from Kannur it is Rs.25,700. The ticket rates for Jeddah from Cochi is 14,100 and from Kannur is 48,500.

Earlier the state-run air carrier Air India has decided to carry service from the state in a uniform rate.