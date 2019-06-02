Latest NewsIndia

Andhra Pradesh CM Jaganmohan Reddy orders officials to shut Illegal liquor shops

Jun 2, 2019, 10:29 am IST
Newly elected Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday ordered officials to shut illegal outlets or “belt shops” that sold alcohol across the state. Fulfilling his poll promise, the Chief Minister said stringent action should be taken against those running such shops. He said his government was committed to fulfil its election promise and will impose total prohibition in phases. The Chief Minister said awareness and rehabilitation programmes should be conducted to distance the poor from liquor.

The Chief Minister said the officials should explain the present financial situation and why the state needs special category status to overcome the financial crisis. Reddy, as YSR Congress Party chief further added saying that all the ‘belt shops’ should be removed to protect the interests of poor and happiness should prevail in every family by removing this menace.  “If necessary, the government should consider running liquor shops on its own,” an official statement quoted him as saying. He asked the officials to study the best practices being observed in other states.

