Youth who failed in Class 12, claims to be IPS officer and lived luxurious life arrested

Jun 2, 2019, 08:32 pm IST
A man who has been pretending to be an Indian Police Service officer was arrested by the Special Operations Group in Jaipur. The suspect is only 20 years old have been giving speeches and been living as social media star.

He is identified as Abhay Meena and the reports claim that he has failed in class 12 examinations.

Apart from pretending to be an IPS officer, Meena had also fabricated stories about how he put in hours of effort to crack IIT and UPSC exams. With his cars full of fake government stickers and his stories of success, it was not easy to catch hold of Meena. Meena had allegedly awarded medals to several real officers and had been saluted by many as well.

