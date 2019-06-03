Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

“My tweet was sarcasm” IAS officer who thanked Godse

Jun 3, 2019, 01:15 pm IST
The Mumbai IAS officer who thanked in her tweet thanked Nathuram Godse for killing Mahatma Gandhi has now asserted that her tweet was nothing but sarcasm “My tweet was sarcasm.” She shared her tweets from the past, saying, “Kindly read and understand how I feel for Gandhiji. I am a devout follower of Gandhiji.” “High time we remove his face from our currency,” Nidhi Choudhari’s May tweet read.

“I would never insult Mahatma Gandhi. Don’t they understand that I wrote this tweet sarcastically,” Ms Choudhari told NDTV. “I thanked Godse as Mahatma Gandhi did not have to watch these times… People have been writing so much negative and wrong things about Mahatma Gandhi on social media. The negative posts on Mahatma Gandhi have been more visible since January this year and that’s why I wrote this tweet,” she added.

