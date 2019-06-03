UK welcomes Trump. What will be the key concern?

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have arrived for a three day long state visit in the UK. He is expected to meet the Royal Family and the outgoing Prime Minister Teresa May. MR.

Trump and the London Mayor Sadique Khan share a troubled relation which is continued in their twitter battle. Protests are being oraganized in various part of UK. Trump was greeted by US ambassador to UK Woody Johnson and Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt. MR. Trump will have discussions over climate change and Chinese technological firm Hauwei. The Queen will host a dinner for the guests.

Tuesday he will meet prominet business leaders. On Wednesday he will visit Portsmouth to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day Landing. State visits are different from official one’s as the Guest is invited by the Queen. The England Monarch usually invites one or two heads of the state per year.