Latest NewsInternational

UK welcomes Trump. What will be the key concern?

Jun 3, 2019, 04:22 pm IST
Less than a minute

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have arrived for a three day long state visit in the UK. He is expected to meet the Royal Family and the outgoing Prime Minister Teresa May. MR.

Trump and the London Mayor Sadique Khan share a troubled relation which is continued in their twitter battle. Protests are being oraganized in various part of UK. Trump was greeted by US ambassador to UK Woody Johnson and Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt. MR. Trump will have discussions over climate change and Chinese technological firm Hauwei. The Queen will host a dinner for the guests.

Tuesday he will meet prominet business leaders. On Wednesday he will visit Portsmouth to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day Landing. State visits are different from official one’s as the Guest is invited by the Queen. The England Monarch usually invites one or two heads of the state per year.

Tags

Related Articles

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: CPI(M)-led Left Front releases list of 25 candidates in West Bengal

Mar 15, 2019, 08:06 pm IST

Chennai Open Tennis: Prajnesh and Sasikumar enter quarter finals

Feb 7, 2019, 09:30 pm IST
These Pakistani celebrities married their own sisters – See Pics

These Pakistani actors married their own sisters – See Pics

Jun 17, 2018, 08:14 am IST

UPSC age limit: No proposal to alter age criteria clarifies govt

Dec 25, 2018, 08:06 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close