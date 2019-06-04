Latest NewsGulf

Big Ticket Abu Dhabi raffle : Indian expat wins Dh10 million

Jun 4, 2019, 10:12 am IST
As usual, the list of the Big 10 Million Series 204 winners had most Indians- with nine Indians out of 10, taking away the money.

Sanjai Nath R, who had purchased ticket no. 211711 at Big Ticket Abu Dhabi, was announced as the winner of the bumper prize, Dh10 million.

The second price, Dh100,000 was won by Indian expat, Binu Gopinathan with ticket number 058151.

Shipak Barua, with ticket number 000721, from Bangladesh, was declared the proud owner of the new Land Rover Series 16.
Indian national, Ashique Pullysherry, with ticket number 105265, won Dh90,000 while Ana’s Jamal, also Indian, with a ticket number, 035190 won Dh80,000.

Saqib Nasser Muhammed Nasser, Pakistani, with ticket number 104827, won the Dh70,000 prize.

Other expats who won cash prizes include; Subhash Nayapakkil Thikkal Veedu, Indian, with ticket number 020874, won the Dh50,000 prize while Abdul Azeez Valiya Parambath, also an Indian with ticket number 040452 won Dh30,000.

