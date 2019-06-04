Latest NewsInternational

Boeing 737 with 101 passengers makes emergency landing

Jun 4, 2019, 10:03 pm IST
Less than a minute

A Boeing 737 aircraft with 101 passengers, made an emergency landing at Vnukovo airport in Russia on Tuesday.

The plane was travelling to the German capital, Berlin, This incident comes after several countries grounded Boeing’s 737 MAX aircraft following two deadly plane crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia, which killed over 346 people within six months.

The US Federal Aviation Administration recently revealed that some of the parts used in Boeing Co 737 MAX and NG planes may be improperly manufactured.

Tags

Related Articles

Rahul Gandhi points out to Rafale ‘corruption’ deal; PM should reply

Feb 11, 2018, 11:30 am IST

These Celebrities Surprised everyone with ‘Nearly-naked’ in Red Carpet: See Pics

Oct 11, 2018, 11:43 pm IST

Woman Wall For Equality: In Photos

Jan 2, 2019, 12:20 am IST

“Sabarimala did not see a Reduction in Pilgrims,” Says Devaswom Board President

Dec 21, 2018, 06:25 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close