Boeing 737 with 101 passengers makes emergency landing

A Boeing 737 aircraft with 101 passengers, made an emergency landing at Vnukovo airport in Russia on Tuesday.

The plane was travelling to the German capital, Berlin, This incident comes after several countries grounded Boeing’s 737 MAX aircraft following two deadly plane crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia, which killed over 346 people within six months.

The US Federal Aviation Administration recently revealed that some of the parts used in Boeing Co 737 MAX and NG planes may be improperly manufactured.