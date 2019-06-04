“Govt formed in the name of Ram,now the time for work” : Ram Temple Trust Chief

A congregation of saints and seers from across the world on Monday met in Ayodhya to discuss the disputed Ram temple issue. Talking about taking the matter forward, Ram temple trust chief said that it is time to do the work of Ram as the government was formed in the name of Ram.

“Elections are over. The government has been formed in the name of Ram and by taking the name of Ram. Now time has come to do the work of Ram as well,” The Indian Express quoted Kamal Nayan Das, successor of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das as saying.

In the meeting, it was suggested that a select group of saints meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue. Further, it was decided that the matter would be brought up at “Sant Sammelan” on June 15, the event which marks the last date of birthday celebrations of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, head of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas. The nine-day-long event (from June 7 to June 15) will be inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

“Seers from across the world will attend the June 15 sammelan and another meeting will be held in Haridwar on June 17-18, which will have Ram temple construction as the main agenda,” Das told the leading daily.

Das told the newspaper that the issue should be taken up on priority not only by the government but also by the Supreme Court.

