Police to use laser gun to check over speeding

The Gujarat government has decided to equip the traffic police with ‘laser guns’ for detection of over-speeding by vehicles. The state police’s traffic branch has purchased 39 such high-tech guns at a cost of Rs.3.9 crore.

Five of these US-made devices will be given to the Ahmedabad city police, and every district police force will also be provided one of these guns.

A three-day workshop was organised recently at the Karai Police Academy here to impart training to over 200 traffic policemen on operating the device.

Laser gun:

The gun uses laser technology to detect the speed of a vehicle. It can record the speed of three vehicles simultaneously in a second, even if the vehicles are a km away.

The device is equipped to record speeds from 0-320 kilometre per hour. It is also capable of recording videos of the over- speeding vehicles which will serve as proof if the vehicle owner confronts the police.