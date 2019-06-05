Separatist Leaders Arrested For Funding Terror Organisations

As per the report of news agency PTI, National Investigation Agency court in New Delhi on Tuesday sent Kashmiri separatists Shabir Shah, Asiya Andrabi and Masarat Alam to the agency’s custody for 10 days in a terror funding case.

The case relates to alleged terror funding in the Valley and involves Jama’at-ud-Da’wah (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed, the 2008 Mumbai terror attack mastermind based in Pakistan.

In 2018, NIA had filed a charge sheet against Saeed, Syed Salahuddin and 10 other Kashmiri separatists in a case of alleged terror funding and secessionist activities in the valley.

According to the NIA, Shah had received Rs 10 lakh from hawala operator Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watal, a co-accused in the case. Besides, the money was also sent to the banned outfit Dukhtaraan-e-Milat of which Andrabi was the chief, NIA said.