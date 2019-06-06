Actress Anju Ghosh Joins BJP in West Bengal

Days after Lok Sabha Election results and winning spree in West Bengal, another achievement came for Bharatiya Janata Party in the state on Wednesday. Bangladeshi actress Anju Ghosh joined BJP in presence of state party president Dilip Ghosh in Kolkata today.

According to ANI reports, the actress joined BJP on Wednesday and the announcement was made in a press conference in Kolkata. Soon after joining BJP, Ghosh was handed over BJP flag by state president and Medinipur MP Dilip Ghosh.