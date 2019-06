In Syria, at least 10 civilians were killed in air strikes and shelling by regime forces in Idlib province.

Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said two children were among six people killed in the strikes on the town of Kafr Aweid. Another civilian died in shelling on the northern Hama countryside.

According to the Monitor, a woman and her two children were also killed during airstrikes that hit a motorcycle in the town of Maaret al-Numan.